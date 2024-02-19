Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday informed that they have arrested four persons allegedly involved in human trafficking in Budgam district.

As per the official statement, during the investigation, four persons, Bashir Ahmad Mochi, Gh Hassan Najar, both residents of Arath Budgam, Parvaiz Ahmad Ganiee, resident of Yall Pattan and Mohd Ramzan Ganiee, resident Hanjibugh Magam were found involved in the said trafficking racket and "were subsequently arrested in the instant case."

"On February 14, Police Post Soibugh received a call from a source regarding a non-local lady wandering in the Arath area of District Budgam seeking help. Accordingly, a police team was deputed and recovered the said lady who was subsequently handed over to 'Sakhi One stop centre Budgam'", the release stated.

"On enquiry, she revealed that she had been fraudulently brought to Kashmir by one Zaitoon Bibi resident of Kolkata, West Bengal and Bashir Ahmed Mochi," the statement added.

She further revealed that the said persons sold her to one Parvaiz Ahmad Ganiee for one lakh and thirty-five thousand rupees and forcibly married her to the said person, as per the statement.

Budgam police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law and started an investigation. (ANI)

