Patna, February 19: A shocking case of murder has come to light from Samastipur district, where a man and his wife allegedly killed his lover by poisoning her food and dumped her body near a lake. The police have arrested the accused couple and are probing the case.

According to the India Today report, the incident took place on February 15-16, when the victim, a young girl from the same village, was lured by the man, identified as Rajkumar Mehta, to his house. There, he gave her an egg roll laced with poison, which caused her death. He then called his wife, Sanju Devi, who helped him wrap the body in a blanket and load it into their car. They then drove to a nearby lake and threw the body in a pit. Triple Murder in Bihar: Man Kills Wife and Two Kids Over Family Dispute in East Champaran; Accused Absconding.

Man Kills Lover by Poisoning Egg Roll

The matter came to light on February 3 when some villagers spotted the body and informed the police. The police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. The victim's mother also lodged a complaint, leading to a police investigation.

How Police Nabbed Accused

The police launched an investigation and traced the call records of the victim. They found that she was in constant touch with Rajkumar, who was married and had two children. They also found that Sanju was aware of her husband's affair and was pressuring him to end it. Bihar Shocker: Man Kills Friend Over Rs 500 in Bhojpur; Arrested.

The police then arrested the couple and interrogated them. Rajkumar confessed to the crime and said that he killed the girl under his wife's influence. He said that he was afraid of losing his family and reputation if his affair was exposed. He also said that he regretted his act and wanted to surrender to the police.

Sanju also admitted to her role in the murder and said that she was angry and jealous of the girl. She said that she wanted to teach her a lesson and save her marriage. The police have booked the couple under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. They have also seized the car and the poison used in the crime. The police are further investigating the case and looking for any other evidence or witnesses.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2024 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).