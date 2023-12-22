Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 22 (ANI): One more Army personnel succumbed to injuries in the terrorist attack on two military vehicles in the Thanamandi area in the Rajouri sector on Thursday, taking the death toll in the incident to four, according to Army Officials.

Two soldiers have been injured in the terrorist attack on two military vehicles in the Rajouri sector.

The terrorists ambushed two army vehicles carrying troops in Thanamandi, Rajouri.

"At approximately 3:45 PM on December 21, two army vehicles carrying troops were moving to the operational site, which was fired upon by the terrorist. The fire was immediately retaliated upon by our troops," an Army official said.

The operation has been underway in the general area of DKG (Dera ki Gali) since the night of December 20.

"Indian Army troops immediately retaliated after being attacked by terrorists.The troops were going to reinforce a joint operation against terrorists underway in the area since last evening. The operations are taking place in the 48 Rashtriya Rifles area ," Army officials said.

Operation is in progress and further details are being ascertained, they added. (ANI)

