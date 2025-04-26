Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 26 (ANI): In the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack and as part of intensified efforts to curb terrorism and its ecosystem, Anantnag Police, in close collaboration with the Army, CRPF and other security forces have launched extensive search and cordon operations across the district.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

As part of these operations, numerous raids were conducted at various locations throughout the district. Day and night search operations are underway with heightened vigilance. So far, around 175 suspects have been detained for questioning to dismantle the support networks aiding terrorist activities.

To further enhance security, additional Mobile Vehicle Check Points (MVCPs) have been established across the district to monitor suspicious movements and ensure public safety.

Moreover, Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs), ambushes, and intensified patrolling have been launched, particularly in high-density forest areas, to flush out any possible terrorist presence and secure the district.

The Anantnag Police said that, along with its partner security forces, it remains committed to maintaining peace and thwarting any attempts to disrupt normalcy in the district. The police have solicited public cooperation and advised citizens to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police establishment.

Also, the security forces have been placed on high alert in the Rajouri region in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The security forces are conducting thorough checks of vehicles on the highway, with a focus on suspicious activity along the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway.

The forces are deployed in large numbers to prevent any untoward incidents

On Friday, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, for the first time following the Pahalgam terror attack, reached Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and reviewed the security situation of the Union Territory.

The Indian Army Chief General was also briefed on the actions being taken by the formations against terrorists inside their own territory and the Pakistan Army's attempts to violate the ceasefire along the LoC. (ANI)

