Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 3 (ANI): Incessant rains have swollen Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor district, flooding Garkhal village and prompting the Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to launch rescue operations to evacuate stranded villagers.

Civilians rescued from Garkhal village were airlifted and dropped at Molu Helipad in Pargwal village.

Also Read | Bank Holiday on September 4: Are Banks Closed Nationwide on Thursday for First Onam 2025? Here’s What RBI Calendar Says.

Akhnoor Sub-Divisional Megistrate (SDM) Mukhtar Ahmad told ANI, "We established contacts with locals around 4-5 AM. They informed us that nearly 45 people remain stranded due to excess water. We immediately launched the operation. Initially, we tried rescuing with the help of NDRF and SDRF, but due to the immense current (of the river water), we asked for helicopters. All persons have been evacuated."

In a separate operation, the Army on Wednesday rescued a pregnant woman from the Kamtha Dagetar village in Sumb block of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

Also Read | Mysuru Dasara 2025: Mysore Admin Hands Over Official Invitation to Banu Mushtaq to Inaugurate Dussehra Festivities Amid Controversy.

The woman, from Gujjar community, was unable to reach district hospital due as flooding across the Basantar river blocked access. She was airlifted by the Army following a request from the district administration.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a review meeting to assess the situation caused by continuous heavy rainfall in the state.

He directed officials to intensify relief efforts, clear waterlogged areas, protect essential services, and carry out evacuations where necessary.

In a post on social media platform X, the Office of the Chief Minister, J-K shared, "Chief Minister chaired a meeting this morning to review the situation arising from the incessant rains. He directed the administration to intensify ground response, ensure clearance of waterlogged areas, safeguard essential services, carry out timely evacuations in critical zones, and provide immediate relief."

Continuous heavy rainfall has been witnessed in several parts of Jammu & Kashmir, with rivers swelling and flash flood-like conditions reported across multiple districts.

In Rajouri, incessant downpours have led to flood-like conditions, forcing authorities to remain on high alert. Meanwhile, in Doda's Bhalesa and Bhaderwah areas, torrential rains continued for the second consecutive day, triggering flood-like conditions.

Amid incessant rains, the Tawi River is in full spate, while in Srinagar, the Jhelum River's water level rose significantly. Similarly, the Chenab River is in full spate due to continuous showers in the upper regions.

Ministers Javed Rana and Satish Sharma briefed the Chief Minister on the situation in Jammu, while Minister Sakina Itoo and Advisor Nasir Sogami provided updates from Kashmir.

The Chief Minister urged people to follow official advisories, avoid vulnerable areas, and stay safe.

Torrential monsoon rains and severe floods have wreaked havoc across northern India, severely impacting regions in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.

Over the past few weeks, relentless downpour has triggered landslides, flash floods, and widespread waterlogging, claiming numerous lives, displacing thousands, and causing extensive damage to infrastructure, agriculture, and livelihoods. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)