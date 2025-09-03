Bank Holiday on September 4: Are Banks Closed Nationwide on Thursday for First Onam 2025? Here's What RBI Calendar Says

Mumbai, September 3: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared a bank holiday on Thursday, September 4. As per the RBI's bank holiday list for September 2025, September 4 (Thursday) is a designated bank holiday for First Onam 2025. That said, people are increasingly confused about whether the September 4 bank holiday applies nationwide or to a particular state. People are looking online to know if banks are open or closed across the country for First Onam.

According to the RBI's September bank holidays list, banks will remain closed for business on Thursday, September 4, in view of First Onam. In addition to the First Onam holidays, the RBI has also declared September 5 (Friday) as a bank holiday for Eid-e-Milad and Thiruvonam and September 6 (Saturday) for Milad-Un-Nabi and Indrajatra. Bank Holiday on September 5: Are Banks Closed on Friday for Eid-E-Milad and Thiruvonam? Know What RBI Bank Holiday List Says.

Are Banks Open or Closed on First Onam Across India?

As per the RBI's bank holiday list for September 2025, banks will remain closed in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on September 4 (Thursday) on account of First Onam 2025. This means all public and private banks in Kerala will stay shut for business on Thursday. However, locals of Kerala can opt for digital services such as online banking, NEFTs, ATMs, and UPI, as these services will be available 24/7.

That said, physical banking will remain operational in the rest of the country except Kerala on Thursday (September 4). It is worth noting that the First Onam bank holiday falls under the RBI's "Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act". RBI, the country's central bank, also said that all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe a public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. September 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: Onam, Navratri, Teachers’ Day, Vishwakarma Puja and World Heart Day – List of National and International Events.

This excludes all Sundays of the month when banks are closed for business on account of regular weekend holiday.

