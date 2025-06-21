Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), June 21 (ANI): Marking the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a yoga session at the Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk, Srinagar, on Saturday morning.

Several participants, including party workers, locals, and yoga enthusiasts, began gathering early at the prominent city square, which has historically held political significance in the region.

While the celebrations unfolded in Srinagar, the central event of the day was held in Visakhapatnam, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nationwide observance of International Yoga Day.

Addressing a large gathering along the city's scenic coastline, the Prime Minister described yoga as a timeless gift that transcends age, borders, and backgrounds--uniting humanity in "health and harmony."

The event took place against the scenic backdrop of the Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations.

The Prime Minister praised the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government and extended his appreciation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for hosting the event in Visakhapatnam. He lauded their leadership as "inspiring" and described the state's initiative to promote yoga as "commendable.

Over three lakh individuals joined him for a mass yoga session in the coastal city, reinforcing this year's message that 'yoga belongs to everyone' and brings the world together.

The Prime Minister recalled India's initiative at the United Nations in 2014 to declare June 21 as International Yoga Day, a move that received wide global support in record time.

The theme for this year is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," which echoes India's vision of global wellness and reflects the integrated vision of well-being. It emphasises the interconnectedness of human and planetary health, drawing from the Indian ethos of "Sarve Santu Niramaya" (May all be free from disease).

The message is clear--Yoga is not only a gift of India to the world, but also a pathway for a healthier, harmonious, and more sustainable future for all. (ANI)

