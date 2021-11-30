Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 30 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday organised a Brass and Jazz band performance at the city walk mall in Srinagar to spread the message of unity and solidarity amongst the people, as part of the celebrations for upcoming 57th BSF Raising Day and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"BSF not only defending the sacred borders but associating to the local populace; a melodious display of Brass and Jazz Band of BSF Kashmir at City Walk Mall Srinagar was organized today to spread the message of unity and solidarity amongst the people in celebration of 57 BSF Raising Day," tweeted BSF Kashmir.

Talking about the event, MA Joyee, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) BSF (Srinagar sector), said, "As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and BSF Raising Day celebration, we have organised this event. December 1 is the raising day of BSF. We are organising more such events in the border district in collaboration with the residents of that area."

Vivek Singh a resident of Bhopal, who was on a trip to Srinagar, attended the event, and said, "I am really enjoying this event organised by BSF. I would request everyone to visit Kashmir, it is really a heaven on earth. Music is a medium which gives peace to everyone, therefore, I would say it was a right step taken by BSF organising this event."

BSF Raising Day is celebrated on December 1 as this paramilitary force charged with guarding India's land border during peacetime and preventing transnational crime was established on this day in 1965.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. (ANI)

