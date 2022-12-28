Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 28 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team of Crime Branch Jammu on Wednesday produced a chargesheet against the accused in the murder of ex-DGP, Prison, Jammu and Kashmir, HK Lohia.

According to information, the chargesheet has named against Yassir Ahmed of Halla Dandrath, Ramban, as the only accused.

The FIR was registered on October 3 at Domana police station and an investigation is underway.

Lohia was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a house in the Udaywala area of Jammu on October 3.

The police had subsequently arrested Yasir Ahmed in connection with the case.

On December 12, the investigation in the case was transferred to the Crime Branch by Police Headquarters J-K and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted by the Crime Headquarters, J-K to get to the bottom of the case and nail the culprit.

During the investigation, all cogent evidence -- oral, documentary, circumstantial, expert and technical -- were collected by the SIT.

A Narco Analysis test of the accused was also conducted at DFSL Gandhinagar, in Gujarat.

On the basis of the evidence, offences under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 4/25 of the Arms Act were made out against the accused. (ANI)

