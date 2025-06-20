Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah provided an update on the evacuation of Indian students, mostly from J-K, stranded in Iran due to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, emphasizing the use of land routes to Armenia for their safe return.

He said over 300 to 400 students are expected to reach safer zones by today, from where they will be repatriated to India via Armenia.

He stated, "We cannot evacuate them overnight because no airports are open, no ports are operational. We are first bringing them by road to cities where there is no bombing, and from there, efforts are being made to bring them back to India via Armenia. Today, we expect around 300 to 400 more students to arrive, most of whom are from Jammu and Kashmir. We will bring them back home safely, and there is a sense of hope all around."

Amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, Abdullah called for de-escalation through dialogue.

"The India-Pakistan issue is a separate matter, and the Israel-Iran issue is different. In any case, this bombing should never have started. Earlier, when the head of U.S. intelligence was asked whether Iran had nuclear weapons, he said he didn't think they would be able to make one anytime soon. But within a few months, Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks must stop, and the issues should be resolved through dialogue," he said.

Abdullah also voiced concerns over the dynamics of India-U.S. relations, suggesting that the United States prioritises its own interests over bilateral ties with India.

He said, "We can't dictate to the US President whom he should invite for dinner. We used to think the US President was our close friend, and he would respect that, but the US does what benefits it..."

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Thursday welcomed the first group of 110 Indian nationals evacuated from Iran amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's office informed that he had taken note of the students evacuated from Iran's request regarding the quality of the buses arranged to transport them from Delhi to J-K.

"The Chief Minister has taken note of the request of the students evacuated from Iran regarding the quality of buses arranged to transport them from Delhi to J-K. The Resident Commissioner has been tasked with coordinating with the JKRTC to ensure proper deluxe buses are arranged," the chief minister's office said in a post on X.

Students who have been evacuated under Operation Sindhu from conflict-affected Iran raised issues about the buses that the J-K government is providing for them to travel to their home state.

The Indian government has launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran, given the deteriorating situation as a result of the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. (ANI)

