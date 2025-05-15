Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a meeting on Thursday with the Hoteliers Association at the Civil Secretariat.

He held the meeting to discuss their concerns after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir's Anantnag district, which had significantly impacted tourism in the region.

CM Abdullah assured the various stakeholders present at the meeting that the government is fully committed to supporting the sector and will carefully consider their valuable suggestions.

The attack has instilled fear among tourists, leading to a decline in tourism in the region. Many tourists have cancelled their trips, and travel agencies have reported a significant drop in bookings.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister called for the formulation of a comprehensive and well-thought-out tourism revival plan, according to an official release.

"This is my suggestion for your consideration that we thoughtfully shape and finalise this plan without undue haste," he said.

He proposed that a robust tourism revival strategy be jointly developed with the Tourism Department after the conclusion of this year's Shri Amarnath ji Yatra, added the release.

The package, he said, should extend support to hotels, houseboats, shikaras, taxis, handicrafts and explore innovative models such as unique shopping festivals on the analogy of those in Dubai.

"We should also consider engaging artists for cultural performances, restarting the laser fountain shows, and introducing other attractions to enhance the tourist experience," the Chief Minister added.

Acknowledging the difficulties faced by the tourism sector, Omar Abdullah said, "I understand the challenges many of you are grappling with, be it managing establishments, retaining employees, or dealing with fixed overheads. Many among you are under pressure due to bank loans."

He expressed particular concern for small-scale entrepreneurs who have recently taken loans to purchase tourist taxis, deluxe minibuses or built guest accommodations in their homes, added the release.

"In this regard, I plan to engage with the Tourism Department and relevant authorities to advocate for a dedicated relief package from the Government of India," he said.

"A comprehensive package should cater to individuals affected in the border areas, where homes and shops have been damaged. For the tourism sector, we will explore the possibility of loan deferments for at least two quarters, which would provide temporary relief and reduce financial stress on stakeholders," the Chief Minister stated.

Highlighting the ongoing interest in J-K as a tourism destination, Omar Abdullah said there is already enthusiasm for promotional activities and FAM (Familiarisation) tours.

"I have been receiving calls from individuals and organisations eager to promote Jammu and Kashmir and bring back tourists in large numbers," he said, adding that he would personally participate in joint promotional campaigns as the situation stabilises.

The Chief Minister assured the gathering that he would take up the issue of financial support and interest relief directly with the Prime Minister, the Finance Minister, and other senior central government officials.

"We will approach this in a structured and result-oriented manner," he affirmed.

The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 didn't just kill people. It cast a long-term shadow on tourism, one of the contributors to Jammu and Kashmir's economy. Never before have so many tourists been killed in a single attack in Kashmir's violent past.

The attack has had economic implications for the local population, with many businesses dependent on tourism suffering losses. (ANI)

