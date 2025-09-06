Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 6 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday continued his tour of flood-affected regions, visiting Kulgam to meet residents impacted by the recent floods.

Assuring full government support, he promised comprehensive assistance to those affected, as stated in the X handle of the Office of the Chief Minister, J&K.

According to the X post, in a review meeting with district officials in Kulgam, the Chief Minister directed authorities to expedite the restoration of roads and power supply, strengthen flood protection measures, ensure timely relief distribution, and foster inter-departmental coordination for an effective response. He also stressed the importance of formulating a long-term flood management plan and the permanent restoration of damaged infrastructure.

The Chief Minister was joined by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Ministers Sakina Itoo and Javed Ahmad Rana, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Sogami, and MLA Devsar Peerzada Feroz during the visit.

Continuous heavy rainfall has been witnessed in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, with rivers swelling and flash flood-like conditions reported across multiple districts.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the use of the national emblem on the plaque of the renovated Hazratbal Shrine, adding that he has never seen it used at any religious places.

This comes after a viral video had surfaced showing a mob defacing the national emblem inscribed on the foundation stone of the shrine, which is undergoing reconstruction and redevelopment under the Waqf Board.

The Chief Minister emphasised that government emblems are only used at government functions, not in religious places such as mosques, Dargahs, Temples, or Gurdwaras.

"The first question is whether the emblem should have been etched on the foundation stone. I have never seen the emblem being used in any religious place. So, what was the compulsion to have the emblem on the stone at Hazratbal Shrine? What was the need to put up the stone? Was just work not enough?" Omar Abdullah said.

"Hazratbal Shrine was given this form by Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. Did he put up such stones anywhere? People remember his work, despite his not putting up a stone for himself. Government emblems are used only at government places. Mosques, dargahs, temples, Gurdwaras are not government places; these are religious places; government emblems are not used there," Omar Abdullah said. (ANI)

