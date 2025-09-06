Mumbai, September 6: The Gujarat Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs, have successfully brought back fugitive Harshit Babulal Jain from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Jain, accused in a massive INR 2,300-crore tax evasion, money laundering, and illegal gambling case, was deported on September 5, 2025, after nearly two years on the run. He was wanted as the alleged mastermind of one of India’s biggest betting rackets, which came to light after a Gujarat Police raid in March 2023.

Jain’s arrest marks a significant step in the multi-agency probe into illegal online betting networks linked to the Mahadev app scam. Officials said Interpol issued a Red Notice against him in August 2023, leading to his eventual deportation after Indian authorities formally pursued the case with Dubai. His capture is expected to provide crucial leads into the wider betting syndicate that has already seen multiple arrests and account freezes. Let’s know all about Harshit Babulal Jain. Mahadev Betting App Scam: Accused Saurabh Ahuja Flees Own Wedding Mandap Minutes Before 7 Pheras To Escape ED Raid in Jaipur.

Who Is Harshit Babulal Jain?

Harshit Babulal Jain, born on February 12, 1985, is a 39-year-old Indian national and the alleged mastermind behind one of India’s largest cricket betting scams. Hailing from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Jain rose to prominence in the illegal gambling and money laundering world, operating sophisticated digital betting networks through platforms such as the Mahadev Online Betting (MOB) app and MetaTrader-based apps. Rajasthan: Kota Police Bust Online Betting Racket Linked to Mahadev Satta Network; 6 Arrested, Multiple Accounts Worth 18 Crore Transactions Seized.

He came under the radar of Gujarat Police after a major raid in March 2023 uncovered massive evidence of illegal transactions, including hundreds of bank accounts, digital devices, and financial records linked to his operations. Jain is accused of orchestrating transactions worth INR 2,300 crore through his network, involving multiple agents and punters across India.

Over the years, he developed close ties with other key figures in the illegal betting world, including Saurabh Chandrakar and Amit Majethia, enabling him to expand his gambling empire. Following the 2023 raid, Jain fled to Dubai, prompting Interpol to issue a Red Notice, and he remained on the run until his deportation to India on September 5, 2025.

