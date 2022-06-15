Bhaderwah (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): With an aim to maintain peace in violence-hit areas of Jammu and Kashmir, the curfew imposed on Thursday under Section 144 continues for the sixth consecutive day in Bhaderwah town of Doda district.

Internet services also remain suspended and heavy security forces still remain deployed in the region. Restrictions imposed in Ramban and Kishtwar regions are being relaxed in a phased manner.

Also Read | Adani Group Fastest in Valuation Growth at 88%, Ambani-led Reliance Industries Up 13.4%: Report.

Amrikwal Sheikh, a small-time tea shop owner in Bhaderwah, appeals for immediate relaxation of the curfew.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "My business will suffer and I have nothing left at home. It has become difficult for us to survive and make ends meet. I appeal to the people to let go of these things and think of the poor. We are starving to death. Please don't make the circumstances harder for us. I appeal to each and everyone to live and let live."

Also Read | Apple Supplier Foxconn Breaks Ground on First EV Battery Plant: Report.

The tensions prevailed on Thursday after a purported video went viral in which instigating announcement was being made from a mosque in Baderwah, Jammu. Following this, a case was registered at Bhaderwah Police Station.

Police Media Centre Jammu said, "Action has been taken under the law. A case has been registered at Police Station Bhaderwah. Anyone who takes the law into their hands will not be spared."

According to officials, the situation is under control and is being carefully monitored. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)