Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 20 (ANI): Srinagar city in Jammu and Kashmir continued to be covered with dense fog for a third consecutive day on Monday morning.

The Srinagar weather department said that there is a possibility of rain and snow at scattered places during the period of November 27-30.

With the fog persisting, school buses and vehicles continue to face challenges in harsh winter conditions.

Hitesh, a tourist from Ahmedabad, told ANI that fog is very dense in the early hours of the morning.

"There is no visibility beyond 50 feet as one moves out. Floodlights have been pressed into service to ensure the smooth functioning of the traffic. The situation may likely change in case of rainfall".

He expressed concern that the cold is picking up as well with the onset of winter here.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius on Monday, with party clouds hanging over the city.

The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar, in a post on its social media, had predicted generally dry weather till November 26 with occasionally cloudy skies during November 18-25.

"Outlook during November 27-30: As per today's analysis, Possibility of Rain/Snow at Scattered places," it posted on X on November 17.

Another tourist said that a blanket of fog descends on the city early in the morning.

"One can't walk in such a situation. There is cold as well. Visibility also drops," he told ANI.

Fog is a weather condition in which very small drops of water come together to form a thick cloud close to the land or sea, making it difficult to see. Thick fog makes driving difficult, reducing visibility to few metres. (ANI)

