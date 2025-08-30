Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 30 (ANI): Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, visited the forward areas of the Border District Kathua on Saturday to review the security situation in the aftermath of heavy flooding, said a press release.

During his visit, the DGP also inspected the Lakhanpur-Madhopur bridges, which had sustained damage due to flash floods. Senior officers from Punjab, including the SSP of Pathankot and the SP of Traffic Punjab, joined him during the field review.

DIG JSK Shiv Kumar Sharma, SSP Kathua Shobhit Saxena, and other senior officers of J&K Police accompanied him.

At the BSF Border Outpost (BOP), the DGP was briefed by senior BSF officers about the extent of damage caused along the International Border, including the loss of property. He also visited forward posts to personally assess the situation and interacted with BSF personnel engaged in ongoing relief and rescue operations.

The DGP inspected the Sahar Khad bridge and the Lakhanpur-Madhopur bridge on NH44, both of which have been affected by the floods. He reviewed the traffic situation along the Punjab border and held discussions with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials regarding the pace of restoration work.

Later, Prabhat chaired a meeting with senior officers of the BSF, CRPF, and J&K Police, stressing the importance of maintaining strict vigilance in sensitive border areas during this challenging time. He reiterated that the J&K Police will continue to work hand-in-hand with all sister security agencies to ensure robust border management and public safety. (ANI)

