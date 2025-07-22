Jammu, Jul 22 (PTI) Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat on Tuesday chaired a high-level joint meeting to review security arrangements for the upcoming Budha Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The 13-day-long 'Budha Amarnath' pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch border district will begin on July 28 from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu and conclude on August 9.

DGP Nalin Prabhat, Special DGP Javaid Gillani, IGP Bhimsen Tuti, and IG CRPF Gopal K Rao visited the district police lines in Poonch and held a joint security review with officers of Rajouri and Poonch districts for the upcoming yatra, police officials said.

