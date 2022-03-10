Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 10 (ANI): An encounter has started at the Naina Batpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, informed police on Thursday.

Police and security forces reached the spot after receiving the information about the encounter.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Health Department Launches Counselling Service for Ukraine Returnees.

"#Encounter has started at Naina Batpora area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Apple iPhone SE Reportedly Features 4GB of RAM.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)