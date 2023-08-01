Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 1 (ANI): A fresh batch of pilgrims left from Pantha Chowk Yatra base camp in Srinagar for their onward pilgrimage to Amarnath cave shrine on Tuesday morning.

Pilgrims who were going to pay obeisance at the cave raised 'Bam Bam Bhole' slogans.

The pilgrims will take twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal to reach the Amarnath cave shrine.

Meanwhile, the pilgrims who returned back to Srinagar after paying obeisance at the cave hailed Jammu and Kashmir administration for having made arrangements for their Yatra.

Speaking to ANI, a devotee said, "The Pilgrimage to the Cave proved to be satisfactory. The government had made all the necessary arrangements. I want to thank the government and the jawans of the Indian Army".

Officials said that the total number of devotees who undertook the pilgrimage this year's Amarnath Yatra surpassed last year's number.

"A total of 9,150 devotees took darshan at the Amarnath Cave shrine on July 27, taking the cumulative figure of devotees to 369,288. This surpasses last year's total of 365,721 devotees taking the Yatra," they said.

An official statement earlier informed that since the influx of pilgrims is swelling with every passing day, the government made sure that transportation facilities be provided from Jammu to base camps in Kashmir.

The Amarnath Yatra-2023 has also witnessed a significant increase in the number of foreign pilgrims visiting the holy shrine. The pilgrimage's allure extends beyond national boundaries, drawing people from all over the world to partake in this spiritually enriching experience.

Two California, USA citizens, a Ukrainian woman, a group of 35 Nepali citizens and 30 citizens from Malaysia are among the pilgrims who paid obeisance at the Holy Cave of Amarnath.

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on July 1. The 62-day pilgrimage will culminate on August 31. (ANI)

