Ranchi, August 1: The district deputy commissioner of Jharkhand's Chatra, Abu Imran, ordered the civil surgeon, Shyam Nandan Singh, to crack down on illegal nursing homes that operate without a proper licence, experts or infrastructure on Sunday, days after two newborns were delivered via C-section at a nursing home under the supervision of a quack and the babies died. The deputy commissioner also ordered a probe into the incident of the infant fatality.

An FIR was filed against the owner of the nursing facility named Mamta Nursing Home in the Kunda block, wherein two women underwent a C-section recently. Imran gave Singh the go-ahead to look into the both fatalities and take swift legal action against anybody else running nursing homes unlawfully or in violation of the Clinical Establishment Act. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: ‘Quack’ Cuts Vein During Delivery, Mother-Baby Die in Meerut; Investigation Underway.

Khagesh Kumar, the block development officer for Kunda and the medical officer in charge of Pratappur, is conducting an inquiry into the illegal nursing homes in the area.

According to Kumar, on July 24 Minati Devi, the wife of Brajesh Ganjhu, underwent a C-section and delivered a baby at the nursing hom. Meanwhile, on July 25, Kiran Devi, the wife of Vishwanath Ganjhu, underwent a C-section at the same facility, and both the children died. Both victims live in Kunda's Hesatu village. Thane Shocker: Six-Month-Old Baby Chokes to Death After He Accidentally Swallows Fish While Playing With It.

The nursing facility, according to Kumar, was not approved by the Jharkhand Clinical Establishment Act. The operator of the nursing home, Jitendra Kumar Yadav, a quack, has been the subject of an FIR, the latter told, and further action would be taken in accordance with the law.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2023 09:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).