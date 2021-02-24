Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 24 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in Pulwama has organized an awareness-cum- training program on Soil Health Management for farmers in the Nikas area.

The program was organized with the aim of raising awareness among people about the protection and proper usage of land.

Agriculture experts explained to farmers the benefits of soil health management and urged them to strive to ensure better soil health by adopting efficient application of correct types and amounts of manure and fertilizers.

"Soil is the most important part of farming. There are about 700-1,000 families in our area. We want to give each of them a soil health card so that they know the status of their solid - what it lacks and needs. According, they can use manure and other nutrients," Muhammad Qasim, Chief Agriculture Officer in Pulwama told ANI.

Farmers have expressed delight and gratitude for the initiative, and believe that the training will help produce better crops.

"This is a great program to make the common farmer aware of soil testing. We are very grateful to the state administration for the initiative. Here we are taught to check nutrients and mineral levels so that we can take care of the solid properly," said Ghulam Muhammad, a farmer in the area.

"We hope that this will improve the quality of our crops and yield greater profits," he added.

During the training program, farmers were taught soil sampling, soil testing, and scientific ways of preserving the health of the soil.

"We have been taught which seeds grow well in which soil, what pesticides, manure and nutrients we should use and when. 10-20 years ago, we did not have this knowledge and technology. They are teaching us how to enhance productivity scientifically," said Farooq Malik, another farmer at the training program. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)