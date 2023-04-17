Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 17 (ANI): The Horticulture Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has introduced hi-tech poly houses named Walnut Nursery along with high-yielding dwarf varieties in a bid to increase the state's walnut production.

The step comes after the farmers in the valley are not very enthusiastic about growing of walnut trees because of their long gestation period of more than 10-15 years. It is also because of their huge size which makes sizable portion of land under them unfit for inter-cropping.

Detailing about the project Dr. Mohd Saleem, Horticulture Development Officer, Walnut Nursery said "The introduction of Hi-Tech poly houses by the Horticulture department in Kashmir is a positive step towards increasing walnut production in the region. Polyhouses provide a controlled environment for plants, protecting them from pests, diseases, and extreme weather conditions."

"These Hi-Tech poly houses have the latest technology like controlling temperature and giving a suitable environment to the crop. This can lead to higher yields and better quality produce of walnuts as walnuts is an important cash crop in Kashmir and increasing production through the use of technology can have a positive impact on the local economy," he added.

"The use of poly houses can also help to extend the growing season and improve the quality of the nuts which can lead to better prices in the market. These Hi-Tech poly houses with the latest technology play an important role for farmers to have access to training and support to help them adopt new technologies and improve their farming practices like training on irrigation, fertilization, pest management, and post-harvest handling," said Hilal Ahmad, Horticulture Officer.

One of the employees in the walnut nursery Hilal Ahmad praised the efforts of the Horticulture department and claimed that the poly houses are very beneficial for them. "In spite of growing walnuts in open, it's very helpful to grow inside. During snowfall also we can work inside these houses and the temperature can also be adjusted according to the requirement," said Hilal. (ANI)

