Unnao, April 17: In a bizarre incident reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, a man reached the district hospital carrying in a sack a python captured by him after it had bitten his wife. The man’s action left the doctors and paramedical staff at the hospital in shock.

According to a report in TOI, the man has been identified as Narendra, from Ummar Atwa village of Safipur. His wife Kusuma was cleaning the house when she was bitten by a Python snakelet after which she screamed and fell unconscious. The woman was immediately rushed to the emergency ward of the district hospital.

When her husband was informed of the unfortunate incident, he did not come to the hospital at once to check on his wife. Instead, he went home, caught the snake and carried it to the hospital. Bihar: 'Smart' Family Takes King Cobra to Hospital After Snake Bites Girl in Saran, Know Why (Watch Video).

When emergency medical officer Dr Tushar Chaurasia asked him what kind of snake had bitten his wife, he took it out of the sack and kept it in front of him. This led to panic all over the Emergency ward. When asked why he brought the reptile, he said that he will be able to show the doctor which particular snake bit his wife, so that she can be given treatment accordingly. Uttar Pradesh: Man Rushes to Hospital, Claims Snake Bit His Private Part and Entered His Body While Defecating in Hardoi; Here’s What Doctor Found.

After receiving first aid and a dose of the antivenom, Kusuma was admitted for further treatment. District hospital doctor Srivastava stated that the woman is out of danger and Narendra later released the python in the wild.

This is not the first time that such incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh. In a similar incident last year, a man captured a snake and took it to hospital along with his wife when the reptile bit her. The man later released the snake in the forest after the doctors successfully treated his wife.

