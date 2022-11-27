Srinagar [Jammu and Kashmir], November 27 (ANI): As a cold wave tightened its grip over Jammu and Kashmir with all meteorological stations in the valley recording sub-zero temperatures, the hoteliers in Srinagar and other tourist places have started preparing for winter.

Srinagar hoteliers were seen making all preparations for winter to cater for tourists coming from across the globe.

To keep rooms warm for tourists the hotel owners have installed central heating boilers and are using electric blankets on beds. They have installed a heating system in rooms to keep rooms warmer. These hoteliers expect a huge flow of tourists like the previous year and bookings are already made by many tourists to come to Kashmir in the winter season.

"We have been catering to domestic tourists in our hotel for four decades. Due to the drop in temperature, we have to make preparations. Although, there is hot water, heated by the boiler, available 24 hours for the tourists. But when the temperature drops further, more preparations have to be made such as electric blankets in the rooms and gas-powered heaters have to be provided in the rooms so that the tourists can stay in their rooms without any trouble," Irshad, owner of New Sun Shine Hotel said.

As tourism is the backbone of the Kashmir valley, the hotel owners in the Valley always give hospitality to tourists in hotels and in other tourist places. Now, these hoteliers are expecting a good tourist season this winter also. They are ready with all the heating facilities in their hotels so that tourists make stay comfortably in these hotels in Kashmir. (ANI)

