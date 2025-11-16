Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 16 (ANI): The Indian Army continues its endeavour to uplift and empower the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, with the 4 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) based in Bhaderwah, has started a pre-recruitment training programme for aspirants preparing for the upcoming Territorial Army (TA) recruitment rallies.

The initiative aims to provide employment opportunities, enhance physical and mental preparedness, and guide local youth toward building a disciplined and secure future in the armed forces, according to an official statement from the Army.

According to locals, the programme has generated overwhelming enthusiasm, especially among the youth from Bhaderwah, Doda.

"Many young aspirants said that the success and inspiration drawn from Operation Sindoor has further strengthened their determination to join the Indian Army and serve the nation with pride," the statement added.

The Army officials emphasised that such training camps not only prepare candidates for recruitment but also help channelise youth energy in a positive and constructive direction.

"Last time I had given the test, had no idea of the race, and because of that I lost in the race. So I am very thankful for 4 RR to show us how to do these things. I had an interest in joining the army since childhood, after Operation Sindoor the interest has only grown. We thank the 4 RR camp for training, teaching us. We will learn a lot on what to do. They will also give us training for the written portion and help us exercise too," said one of the aspirants

With growing participation and increasing motivation, the pre-recruitment drive is expected to significantly boost the number of successful candidates from the region in the upcoming Territorial Army rallies.

"This programme is not only a pathway to employment for our youth but also a step toward strengthening national integration and channelising their energy in a positive direction," said an army official.

According to the army official, he pre-recruitment training aimed to provide physical conditioning and written examination preparation for youth aspiring to join the Indian Army from remote areas of Doda District. (ANI)

