Mumbai, November 16: In December, banks will stay shut for several days due to regional festivals and national holidays. People are looking online to know how many bank holidays there are in December 2025 and when banks will remain open or closed for business. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed for more than 13 days in December 2025. These include RBI-designated holidays such as State Inauguration Day, Goa Liberation Day, and Christmas, among others.

When Will Banks Remain Closed in December 2025?

As per the RBI's bank holiday list for December, banks will officially stay shut for business for 13 days. This excludes the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays when banks observe closure on account of weekend holidays. So, when will banks remain closed in the coming month? According to the RBI's December bank holiday list, banks will stay shut on December 1, 3, 12, 18, 19, 20, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 30 and 31. Gazetted Holidays 2025 Full Calendar: Check Public and Bank Holiday Dates for Central and Government Office in India.

The holidays are on account of State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith Day, Feast of St. Francis Xavier, Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma, Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham, Goa Liberation Day, Losoong / Namsoong, Losoong / Namsoong, Christmas Eve, Christmas, Christmas Celebration, Christmas, Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah, and New Year's Eve/Imoinu Iratpa, respectively. That said, it's important to know if the designated bank holiday applies to a particular city or to the entire country. Scroll below to see the list.

Complete List of Bank Holidays and Dates in December 2025

Date: Holiday: City/Cities: December 1 State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith Day Itanagar, Kohima December 3 Feast of St. Francis Xavier Panaji December 12 Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma Shillong December 18 Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham Shillong December 19 Goa Liberation Day Panaji December 20 Losoong / Namsoong Gangtok December 22 Losoong / Namsoong Gangtok December 24 Christmas Eve Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong December 25 Christmas Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada December 26 Christmas Celebration Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong December 27 Christmas Kohima December 30 Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah Shillong December 31 New Year's Eve/Imoinu Iratpa Aizawl, Imphal

Banks To Stay Shut on 2 Saturdays and All Sundays

In addition to the above RBI-designated bank holidays in December 2025, banks will also observe closure on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month. These dates are December 13 (second Saturday) and December 27 (fourth Saturday), and all Sundays (December 7, 14, 21 and 28). This is because the RBI said that all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays. This means banks will stay shut for at least 19 days in the month of December. Dry Days in India in 2025 List With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs and Bars Across the Country.

That said, customers must remember that banks will remain closed on all days mentioned above unless the RBI or local branches of respective banks reverse the holiday. Although physical banking will take a hit on bank holidays in December 2025, customers can opt for digital banking services, including online banking, UPI, ATMs, NEFT, RTGS, among others, to pay bills and complete pending transactions. Bank customers can plan their banking work keeping in mind the RBI-designated bank holidays and other holidays in December 2025.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RBI Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2025 10:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).