Srinagar, Sep 10 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested another person in connection with a job fraud and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

The accused was identified as Ashiq Hussain Baba, an orderly in the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), police said.

With this, six people have been arrested in the case so far. The accused persons allegedly duped several people of lakhs of rupees by promising them jobs.

"One more fraudster namely Ashiq Hussain Baba R/o Seeloo Babagund Baramulla arrested in Job promise fraud case of Kothibagh PS," the Srinagar police said in a tweet.

"He is the 6th person to be arrested in this case. Due to larger ramifications, SIT formed to investigate this case," it said.

In an official order, Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal said the SIT shall take up the investigation of the case forthwith.

The SIT shall ensure submission of a progress report to SSP, Srinagar on a fortnightly basis until the filing of a charge sheet, the order stated.

The SIT will be headed by the sub-divisional police officer, Kothibagh. Station house officers of Kothibagh and Maisuma police stations along with four other police officials will be members of the SIT, it said.

