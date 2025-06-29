Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 29 (ANI): In a preemptive effort to ensure safety during the upcoming Amarnath Yatra 2025, a joint mock landslide drill was conducted by the Indian Army, CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the JKSDRF (Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force) at Samroli, Toldi Nallah, on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Sunday.

The exercise aimed to assess emergency preparedness in case of landslides or natural disasters during the pilgrimage. The simulation involved rescuing stranded vehicles and providing immediate aid to injured pilgrims, with security and disaster response teams efficiently coordinating evacuation and medical assistance.

Also Read | Europe Swelters as Early Summer Heat Breaks Records.

During the drill, a mock victim was safely rescued by the joint teams, administered first aid, and transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance. The exercise demonstrated seamless coordination among agencies for rapid response in real emergencies.

Deputy SP (Headquarters) Udhampur, Prehlad Kumar, emphasised that security forces are fully equipped to handle any challenges during the yatra and ensure pilgrims' safety. He stated that such drills enhance the readiness of disaster management and security personnel to address emergencies and protect devotees throughout the pilgrimage season. The exercise reaffirms the administration's commitment to a safe and smooth Amarnath Yatra 2025.

Also Read | Bengaluru Horror: Woman's Body Found Stuffed in Sack, Dumped in Garbage Truck Near Channammanakere Skating Ground; Murder, Possible Sexual Assault Under Investigation.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, on Saturday, held a joint security review meeting in Udhampur for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra scheduled to start from July 1 to August 9, a release said.

The meeting was held to check preparations and boost coordination among all agencies involved.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Udhampur-Resai range Sarah Rizvi-, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udhampur Amod Nagpure, Additional SP Udhampur, other senior Officers of the District Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and traffic police.

SSP Udhampur gave a detailed presentation highlighting the district's security plan, including deployment of forces, convoy and traffic management, safety of camps and langar sites, emergency plans, and readiness of Quick Reaction Teams.

Addressing the meeting, the DGP emphasised to all the officers to maintain very close coordination, which he said is of utmost importance to ensure an incident-free Yatra.

He directed that the zonal/sectoral officers must have the information regarding the availability and location of special teams like Drone Units, BD squad, Dog squad, QRTs etc. to ensure that services of these teams are utilised on a real-time basis in case of any emergency. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)