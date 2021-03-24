Srinagar, Mar 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the Srinagar Smart City Project and directed officials that it is completed in time, a spokesperson said here.

During a meeting, he discussed the modalities to make the project more sustainable and eco-friendly.

The Lt Governor called for taking comprehensive measures to restore the aesthetic value of the Jhelum River, besides developing a sustainable environment and urban infrastructure.

The Lt Governor asked the officers of the smart city project to explore all possibilities to transform Jammu and Srinagar into modern, sustainable and economically vibrant cities.

Sinha stressed upon maintaining proper inter-departmental coordination and asked the officers to get a better understanding of different facets of the prestigious project for effective implementation of various smart city initiatives.

