Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 4 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the Amarnath Yatra base camp at Baltal, interacted with the pilgrims and enquired about the facilities and services.

He also directed the officials for regular on-site inspection of facilities and cleanliness drives.

"Interacted with Shri Amarnathji pilgrims, officers, ponywalas at Baltal base camp earlier today. Enquired about the facilities, quality of services, well-being of Yatris, volunteers and carried out on-site inspection of Control Rooms," tweeted Office of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Adding to his previous statement, another Tweet read, "Adequate arrangements are in place to ensure safe & smooth Yatra. Directed the officials for regular inspection of lodging, food, health facilities, sanitation and taking care of cleanliness drive along the Yatra route and base camp."

The first batch of Amarnath pilgrims, who started from Jammu reached Nunwan Pahalgam base camp in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir on June 30.

The Yatra began on June 29 from Jammu amid tight security arrangements made by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with the army and the local police.

The Amarnath shrine pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas, is held from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal.

The Jammu and Kashmir government had cancelled the annual Amarnath pilgrimage due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in 2020 and 2021 after a discussion with Amarnathji Shrine Board members. (ANI)

