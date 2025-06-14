Srinagar, Jun 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor used his discretionary powers to provide a job to the widow of ponywala Adil Shah, killed in the Pahalgam attack, and the Fisheries Department under the elected government has no role in the appointment, an official said on Saturday.

The statement comes after the ruling National Conference (NC), apparently miffed at Lt Governor Manoj Sinha handing over the job offer letter, said that it was already prepared by the state government's Fisheries Department.

A spokesperson of the Information Department said the Lt Governor appointed Gulnaz Akhter -- Shah's wife -- as class IV (MTS) in District Cadre, Anantnag, in the Fisheries Department in exercise of the discretionary powers conferred under Clause-2A of Jammu and Kashmir Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme, 2022, in relaxation of her educational qualification.

"As per clause 2A of J&K Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme-2022, the Lieutenant Governor in exceptional circumstances may appoint the dependent family member of a civilian, who has died as a result of militancy/terrorist related action or due to law and order situation or due to enemy action and who is not involved in militancy related activity, in government service.

"The conferment of relaxation of age/qualification for appointment under J&K Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme-2022 solely lies with the Lieutenant Governor," the spokesperson said.

He said Akhter's appointment has been made by the Lt Governor under the exceptional circumstances as her husband was a civilian and not a government employee.

"Further, the appointment has been made in relaxation of her educational qualification. There is no role of the Fisheries Department in granting relaxation as well as appointment in the instant case," the spokesman said.

Acknowledging Shah's supreme sacrifice during the terrorist attack at Baisaran Pahalgam, the Lt Governor considered the appointment of his wife, so that it can bring succour to the family, he said.

"This decision is a heartfelt gesture to support the bereaved family and ensure their dignity and well-being, reflecting the administration's unwavering commitment to justice and compassion," the official said.

Earlier in the day, NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said the state government did not allow egos to come in the way and stood by its commitment to Shah's family in their moment of grief.

"We thank LG Sahab for handing over the job order that was already prepared by the Fisheries Department, a department under the elected government led by Minister Javed Dar," he said on X.

Sadiq said this reflects the maturity and responsibility shown by the elected government. "In moments of pain, politics must make way for compassion, and governance must honour its word."

He highlighted that the state government had earlier given similar appointment letters to the kin of those killed in Pakistan shelling in Poonch.

"The job orders were later distributed by the (Union) home minister after the CM had personally visited and personally committed these jobs to the (affected) families immediately after the shelling," Sadiq, who is also an MLA from Zadibal constituency, said.

