Lucknow, June 14: A 32-year-old woman was allegedly tortured to death by her husband and in-laws in Aligarh’s Banupura village in Uttar Pradesh, amid persistent dowry demands. The mother of two was reportedly burned with a hot iron across her body, including her genitals, and died on the spot, police said.

According to the NDTV report, the deceased was identified as Sangeeta. Sangeeta had been married to Bunty Kumar for 10 years. According to a police complaint filed by her mother, the abuse began after the first year of marriage, when Bunty and his family began demanding a Bullet motorcycle and a buffalo as additional dowry. The complaint alleges that Bunty frequently beat Sangeeta and threatened to kill her if the demands were not met. UP Shocker: Barely Two Days After Getting Married, Man Tortures Wife With Cigarette Burns Over Dowry Demands.

Woman Dies After Husband, In-Laws, Tharsh Her; Press Hot Iron on Genitals

On Tuesday, Bunty, his parents, and two sisters allegedly assaulted Sangeeta and used a hot iron to torture her. Shocking video evidence reveals extensive burn marks across her body, including near the genitals.

"After we were informed, teams took custody of the body and sent it for a post-mortem. Since the post-mortem was not conclusive, the viscera has been preserved," Circle Officer (Chharra) Dhananjay Singh was quoted as saying. Pilibhit Shocker: Woman Stripped, Molested and Tortured by Husband and In-Laws Over Dowry in UP; Victim Says Spouse Forced Her Into Unnatural Sexual Relations.

Police have registered a first information report (FIR) and launched a manhunt for five members of a family accused in the brutal torture and death of a 32-year-old woman in Banupura village. The accused, the victim's husband Bunty Kumar, his parents, and two sisters, have been missing since the incident and are believed to have fled after locking their home.

Officials said the woman, Sangeeta, was allegedly tortured with a hot iron, leading to her death on the spot. While the post-mortem report was inconclusive, her viscera has been preserved for further forensic examination to determine the exact cause of death.

