Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 9 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited the Thard Village at Udhampur and reviewed the ongoing restoration works on National Highway-44.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been completely shut for the past eight days, following massive landslides triggered by recent heavy rainfall.

Also Read | Union Minister Pralhad Joshi To Inaugurate Hi-Tech EV Testing Facility at Alipore Regional Laboratory, Kolkata.

The Lieutenant Governor was briefed by RS Yadav, NHAI Regional Officer, Jammu and Kashmir, on the deployment of men and machinery for the speedy restoration of the National Highway. It was informed that the team is working around the clock, and one lane will be open to traffic soon.

The Lieutenant Governor also interacted with the affected families and enquired about their well-being.

Also Read | KP Sharma Oli Resigns As Nepal Prime Minister Amid Nationwide Gen Z Protests Against Government, Social Media Ban.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor visited the Health Camp organised by the Health Department at Gujjar Bakerwal Hostel, Jakhani, Udhampur and inspected the healthcare facilities at the Camp for the flood-affected families.

Balwant Singh Mankotia, Member of Legislative Assembly from Chenani; Pawan Kumar Gupta, Member of Legislative Assembly Udhampur West; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary, Health and Medical Education; Sarah Rizvi, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range; Saloni Rai, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur; Amod Nagpure Ashok, SSP Udhampur, and other senior officers accompanied the Lieutenant Governor.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is vital not only for civilian movement but also for the transportation of goods and supplies to the Kashmir Valley.

Earlier, residents of Kheri village, located in the Bantalab area of Jammu, reported that 15 to 20 houses had been either damaged or destroyed due to landslides triggered by incessant rains over the past few days.

The continuous downpours have caused deep cracks in the soil, rendering several houses unsafe and forcing villagers to take refuge in makeshift tents. With the terrain remaining unstable and further rainfall posing risks to lives and property, locals have been urged to shift to safer locations at the earliest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)