Kathmandu, September 9: Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli on Tuesday resigned as violent protests continued for the second day in various parts of the country. Oli's secretariat confirmed his resignation, local media reported. Four ministers had earlier resigned from the government. At least 19 protesters died in clashes with police and hundreds others sustained injuries in Kathmandu and surrounding towns in agitations led by the country's youth against the government's corruption and social media ban on Monday.

On Monday alone, 19 protesters were killed and around 500 injured during clashes around the Federal Parliament and other sites in Kathmandu, The Himalayan Times reported. The government lifted the ban late last night after violent clashes, but just hours later, protesters gathered in Kathmandu to renew their protest, alleging government corruption. The violent Gen Z protesters entered the Singha Durbar premises on Tuesday after breaking through its western gate, reported The Himalayan Times. According to The Himalayan Times witnesses reported that the crowd forced its way past the main gates into the country's central administrative complex. Singha Durbar is the seat of Nepal's government's various ministries and offices. The breach came amid the intensifying protests in the country. KP Sharma Oli Resigns As Nepal Prime Minister Amid Widespread Gen Z Protests Against His Government.

Authorities have already imposed curfews in key areas of the capital following the deaths of 19 protesters in Monday's demonstration. Nepal's protesters also set ruling party offices, PM Oli's house in Balkot, and buildings in Janakpur on fire as violent protesters in Kathmandu continued on Tuesday. As per The Himalayan Times, demonstrators gathered near Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's private residence in Balkot, demanding accountability for Monday's fatalities. During the protest, demonstrators set fire to the residence.

The central office of the Nepali Congress in Sanepa was vandalized on Tuesday afternoon, The Himalayan Times reported. Protesters have also vandalized the homes of Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba in BudhanilkanthaProtesters have attacked political party office of the CPN-UML in Chyasal, Lalitpur. Protesters broke windows, threw stones, and set fire to the building, as part of demonstrations against corruption following the death of 19 protestors on Monday.

According to reports, police deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd. Although authorities stated that security forces had been instructed to exercise restraint and that no live ammunition was authorized, there were reports of gunfire and bullet injuries, as per The Himalayan Times. The Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has been fully closed following escalating demonstrations. The Nepali Army has been deployed to provide security at the airport. Gen Z Protests: Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli’s Home Set on Fire, Other Top Leaders' Houses Torched As Unrest Escalates (Watch Videos).

The Gen Z-led protests in Nepal against the government's alleged corruption, intensified on Tuesday with protestors targeting the residences of political leaders and ministers, The Kathmandu Post reported. As per The Kathmandu Post, protesters set fire to the house of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung, pelted stones at the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel and attacked the house of former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

