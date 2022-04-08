Srinagar, Apr 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported nine fresh COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 4,53,854, officials said.

All the new infections were reported from the Kashmir division with Srinagar district recording eight cases and Anantnag district one case, they said.

Also Read | Congress Slams BJP After RBI Lowers Growth Forecast, Asks 'Is This an Indication of Bahut Achche Din?'.

Eighteen of the 20 districts in the union territory did not report any fresh case, the officials said.

There are 134 active cases in the UT, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,48,970, the officials said.

Also Read | Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi To Address Temple Event Virtually on April 10, Visit State on April 19-20.

The COVID-19 death toll in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 4,750 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)