Ahmedabad, April 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit of Gujarat on April 19-20 to attend several events in different parts of the state, officials said on Friday. Prior to this visit, the PM is scheduled to address a religious gathering virtually at Ganthila village in Junagadh district on April 10.

In a statement, the Shri Umiya Mataji Temple in Ganthila village of Junagadh has said PM Modi will address people at 1:00 pm through video conferencing on the occasion of the temple's 'Maha-Patotsav' on Ram Navami, which falls on April 10. Also Read | BJP Plotting To Make Mumbai a Union Territory, Says Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut.

Mata Umiya is the reigning deity of the Patidar or Patel community, and 'patotsav' is the anniversary of the consecration of the idol in the temple, also known as 'prana pratishtha'.

The temple's statement informed that members of the Patidar community would gather at the site in large numbers on April 10, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP chief CR Paatil remaining present at the venue.

As per the details shared by officials of the PM's two-day visit, Modi will inaugurate a new milk processing unit of Banas Dairy, with a capacity to process 30 lakh litres of milk per day, in Sanodar village in Deodar taluka of Banaskantha at 10 am on April 19.

From the same venue, the PM would also inaugurate some other projects of Banas Dairy, including expansion of its cheese production unit, said the facility's PRO Roopsinh Chauhan. The PM will also address nearly 1.5 lakh women cattle-rearers who deposit milk in Banas Dairy.

In the afternoon, the PM will reach Jamnagar to perform the ground breaking ceremony for the upcoming Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM), which is being established as part of an agreement between the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Union government's Ministry of Ayush. An official release by the Ministry of AYUSH said WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will remain present on the occasion.

On April 20, the PM is scheduled to address a gathering in Khrod village near tribal-dominated Dahod district, officials said, adding that he would launch several projects from the venue, such as storm water drainage as well as integrated command and control centre for Dahod district from the venue. Later in the evening, he will inaugurate the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit 2022 in Gandhinagar, said the release.

