Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 9 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, visited Ace of Spades Division - the 25th Indian Infantry Division to review the security situation along the Line of Control (LOC) in Rajouri and Poonch sectors.

According to the Defence Ministry, the army commander visited various forward areas in Rajouri, Bhimber Gali, and Poonch sectors."

"He was briefed on the security situation by field commanders along the LOC and reviewed the development of defence infrastructure and operational preparedness undertaken despite challenging terrain and weather conditions in the region," said the ministry.

The ministry further stated that the army commander also interacted with all ranks and appreciated the professionalism and operational response towards the evolving threat matrix.

Lt Gen Dwivedi commended all Ranks for their dedication and complimented the soldiers for their relentless efforts in pursuit of peace and stability along with assisting the local population, added the ministry. (ANI)

