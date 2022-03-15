Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 15 (ANI): An unidentified terrorist was eliminated in an ongoing encounter in the Charsoo area of Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, said police on Tuesday.

"01 terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Also Read | Operation Ganga: Here is How India Evacuates its Citizens From Ukraine Amidst Ongoing Conflict With Russia.

Earlier today, an encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists here.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Itel A49 With 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 6,499.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)