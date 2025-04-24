Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 24 (ANI): Once bustling with tourists and vibrant businesses, the picturesque Pahalgam region of Jammu and Kashmir has now plunged into a future of uncertainty after the April 22 horrific terror attack.

The terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, particularly targeting tourists in the region, has left many in the local tourism industry in distress, casting a shadow over their only source of livelihood.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Package Government Employees in Jammu and Kashmir Asked To Work From Home Following Killing of 26 Tourists by Terrorists.

For those who have lived and worked in Pahalgam for decades, the attack represents not just a loss of lives but a devastating blow to the heart of their economy--the tourism sector.

The picturesque town was heavily dependent on the influx of tourists, with hotels, restaurants, shops, and other services all relying on the seasonal rush.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

However, this incident has caused a standstill in the tourism sector, with businesses and workers who fully depend on it feeling the damage that has been caused.

A local chef, who has spent 30 years serving visitors at a hotel in Pahalgam, shared his distress, noting that his livelihood depends entirely on tourists visiting the region. He expressed his anguish over the terror attack and stated that he now doesn't know what he will do next.

"I have been working as a chef in Pahalgam for the last 30 years. I have never seen such a huge incident here. I am poor, and my livelihood depends entirely on the tourists. Now, I don't know what I will do. I don't have enough property to get by. The tourism season was going well, and all hotels were at full capacity. But now, the loss will not just be in crores but in billions," he said.

The tourism season in Pahalgam was once thriving, but in the wake of the attack, many tourists have cancelled their bookings, leaving hotel owners and workers without business.

Another local chef, who has been working in Pahalgam for 25 years, added, "Because of this incident, the entire town has come to a standstill. The tourism season was going well, and everything was in full swing. But now, the poor people here, many of whom have taken loans to run their businesses, are in great trouble. I pray that such an incident never happens again."

For Pahalgam's local workers and small business owners, the attack has not just disrupted their work but also threatened their ability to sustain their families.

The ripple effect of this tragedy is already in the show, with many fearing that the damage could take years to recover from.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one from Nepal while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

At the CCS meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

India has also decided to close the integrated Attari Check Post with immediate effect. Furthermore, the country has decided to cancel any visas issued under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and has ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

India declared the Defence/Military, Naval, and Air Advisors at the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week.

As a security measure, India has decided to withdraw its own Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions.

The overall strength of the high commissions will be reduced to 30 from the current 55 through further reductions, effective as of 1 May 2025.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced the decisions in a press briefing on Wednesday after the CEC meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)