Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 16 (ANI): In a major crackdown on narcotics, Pulwama Police foiled a drug smuggling bid at Newa and seized 120 grams of heroin-like substance from a notorious woman peddler, officials informed on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Sheikh Maroofa, hails from Kathidarwaza Mumkhan in Srinagar, and has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). Further investigation is underway.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Birthday Wishes and Images: Celebrate Indian PM Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday on 17 September.

According to the police, her husband, Sheikh Tasaduq, has already been detained under PIT NDPS by Srinagar Police.

Pulwama Police also reaffirmed their zero-tolerance policy against drugs and urged citizens to join hands in eradicating the menace to secure a drug-free future.

Also Read | Who Is Nupur Bora? Assam Government Officer Arrested With INR 92 Lakh Cash, INR 2 Crore Jewellery After Guwahati Raid.

Earlier in New Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised the need for a robust crackdown on drug cartels and highlighted the importance of protecting India's youth to achieve the vision of a developed nation by 2047.

In his address at the second National Conference of Heads of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of States and UTs, Shah outlined strategies to dismantle drug networks, enhance extradition processes, and streamline deportation mechanisms to combat the drug menace effectively.

Further, Shah called for stronger collaboration with the CBI to facilitate the extradition of drug traffickers operating from abroad and emphasised the need for practical deportation mechanisms.

The minister identified three types of drug cartels operating in India--those at entry points, distribution networks, and local retail chains. He urged ANTF heads to deliver a decisive blow to these networks.

"There are three types of cartels, one is the cartel that operates at all the entry points of the country, the second is the cartel of distribution from the entry point to the state, and the third is the cartel that operates in the states till the paan shop or the street corner selling drugs. The time has come to give a harsh blow to these three types of cartels. I believe that it can happen only when the people sitting here decide that this fight is our fight," he said.

Shah further stressed that protecting the younger generation from drugs is critical to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a fully developed India by 2047, noting the proximity of global drug supply hubs as a significant challenge. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)