Dispur, September 16: Assam Civil Service officer Nupur Bora found herself under national spotlight following her arrest earlier this week. On Monday, September 15, the Assam chief minister’s special vigilance cell raided the Guwahati residence of Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Bora, recovering INR 92 lakh in cash and jewellery valued at nearly INR 2 crore, PTI reported.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Nupur Bora was under surveillance for the last six months following complaints of alleged involvement in controversial land-related issues. The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), led by Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, had earlier filed a complaint against her. The complaint alleged that she maintained a “rate card” for land services, charging bribes from INR 1,500 for land maps to INR 2 lakh for altering land records, News18 reported. Who Is Rita Kaushik, Jaunpur Family Court Judge Accused of Demanding Bribe From UP Techie Atul Subhash?

Who Is Assam Govt Officer Nupur Bora?

Nupur Bora, an Assam Civil Services (ACS) officer, hails from Golaghat in Assam and joined the service in 2019. Born on March 31, 1989, Bora holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature from Gauhati University and is an alumna of Cotton College, Guwahati. Before she entered the civil services, she worked as a lecturer at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET). Mathura: CBI Arrests UCO Bank Manager for Demanding INR 4 Lakh Bribe From Loan Seeker.

Bora Came Under Scrutiny After Allegations of Disproportionate Asset Gains

Nupur Bora was posted as the Circle Officer in Kamrup's Goroimari. However, her career came under scrutiny following allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

According to the vigilance cell officials, the raid was originally planned for Sunday night, September 14, but was postponed as Nupur Bora was not at home. The operation began early Monday when she returned and was later extended to three other locations linked to her, including a rented house in Barpeta.

