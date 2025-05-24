Srinagar, May 24 (PTI) Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir Nalin Prabhat on Saturday reviewed the security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Prabhat chaired a meeting with officers from the police, CRPF, ITBP, Traffic Police, Railways, and security and intelligence agencies at the Police Control Room-Kashmir. The meeting was attended by Special DGP Coordination S J M Gillani, ADGP M K Sinha, ADGP-CID Nitish Kumar, IGs of Kashmir and Jammu Zones, and IG, BSF, Kashmir.

At the outset of the meeting, the zonal IGsP briefed the chair on the proposed security arrangements for the conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025.

The officers of Central Armed Police Force and other security forces also briefed the chair, gave their feedback.

During the meeting, the DGP ordered the implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures.

He also directed the field officers to intensify their efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem.

The DGP instructed the officers to bolster security measures and mitigate potential risks by deploying anti-sabotage teams along the yatra routes.

He also directed the officers to enhance surveillance and threat detection capabilities by using advanced technologies and real-time monitoring of both pilgrimage routes.

