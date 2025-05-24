New Delhi, May 24: With the official formation of the 8th Pay Commission expected soon, employee unions are preparing to press key demands, including a uniform fitment factor across all pay bands—a central issue in salary and pension revisions. The fitment factor, which determines the multiplication unit for revising pay, was varied under the 7th Pay Commission using an “index of rationalisation,” offering higher multiples for employees in upper pay bands.

In the 7th Pay Commission, the factor started at 2.57 for Pay Band 1 and rose to 2.62 for Pay Band 2, 2.67 for Pay Band 3, and 2.72 for higher levels under Pay Band 4. This was done to account for increased responsibilities and accountability at senior levels. However, the staff side of the National Council–Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has announced it will demand a uniform fitment factor regardless of pay level, aiming to reduce the widening pay gap between lower and higher-grade employees. 8th Pay Commission Set To Boost Salaries: Here’s What a Higher Fitment Factor Could Mean for Govt Employees.

“We want the fitment factor to be the same across all pay bands—whether it is Pay Band 1 or Pay Band 4,” said Shiv Gopal Mishra, secretary, staff side, NC-JCM. He noted that even the 4th Pay Commission had stressed the need to narrow the gap between the minimum and maximum salaries—a concern that remains unaddressed. 8th Pay Commission Latest Updates: From Salary Hike and Pension Increase to Fitment Factor, Here’s What To Expect.

Additionally, NC-JCM has called for the merger of unviable pay scales—Level 1 with Level 2, Level 3 with Level 4, and Level 5 with Level 6—to prevent pay stagnation, which affects career progression.

While the Union Cabinet approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission in January, the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the panel are still pending. Deliberations are expected to intensify once the commission is formally established.

