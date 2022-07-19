Srinagar, Jul 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 333 fresh COVID-19 cases, a nearly 120 per cent jump over the previous day's count, and one fatality due to the disease, officials said here.

The tally of the infections in the Union territory now stands at 4,57,517, while the death toll is at 4,760, they said.

While 187 cases of the disease were reported from Jammu division, 146 cases were from Kashmir valley, the officials said.

There are 1,402 active cases of the disease in the Union territory at present, and the number of recoveries has reached 4,51,355, they said.

