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Agency News Agency News India News | J-K: RSS Leader Indresh Kumar Stresses Unity, National Identity at Public Meet in Doda Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Tuesday emphasised national unity and cultural harmony while addressing a public meeting in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 29 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Tuesday emphasised national unity and cultural harmony while addressing a public meeting in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kumar said that India is a nation where people of all castes, languages, and religions are respected and accepted. He underlined that the country's identity must remain paramount above all differences.

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"India is the country where all castes, languages and religions are respected and accepted. The country and its identity are first. Our ancestors are one," he told ANI.

The RSS leader highlighted the importance of social cohesion and urged people to rise above divisions based on caste, creed, or language. He reiterated that India's strength lies in its diversity and shared heritage, calling for greater unity among citizens.

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Kumar also stressed the need to preserve the nation's cultural values while working towards development and progress. He said that mutual respect and a collective sense of belonging are essential for strengthening the fabric of the country.

On April 18, following the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha to weaken women's reservation, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar criticised the opposition and underlined that "unity in diversity" is the "most essential force" for the progress and development of India.

Speaking to reporters here, the RSS leader accused the opposition of insulting "those in power".

"The opposition's job is to insult those in power, and they always find new ways to do it. But the truth is simple: we are one nation, one society. No caste, no party, no dialect, or behaviour can divide us," Kumar said while highlighting the tremendous diversity of India.

He further said, "The stronger this unity, the faster the country will progress, the stronger it will stand, and the better it will answer its enemies. Unity is the most essential force -- the foundation for development and strength," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)