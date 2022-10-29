Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 28 (ANI): The Saini community expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt Governor Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha for including the Sikh community belonging to the Saini caste living in the region to the Other Backward Classes (OBC), according to a report on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Jammu and Kashmir Saini Sabha called it a "historic" decision by the government that is for the "socio-economic development of the weaker and neglected sections of the society".

"This was our long-standing demand, which has now been fulfilled by the central government and the UT administration," Sabha President Satpal Saini said.

"We have achieved OBC status because of the sincere struggle of our community members and their repeated demands. We welcome the decision of Justice GD Sharma and the Government of India to grant OBC status to the Jat community and the Saini community in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

He said that it has been possible only because of the abrogation of Article 370 that several sections have been brought under the OBC category, who were struggling for it for the last several decades. (ANI)

