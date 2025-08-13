Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 13 (ANI): The school students in Udhampur on Wednesday participated in a full dress rehearsal at the Government Degree College, Boys Udhampur, ahead of the 79th Independence Day.

People across the country are preparing to celebrate Independence Day, with events, flag hoisting, and cultural programs planned in cities and towns nationwide.

While, Doda District administration in Jammu and Kashmir has distributed 1 lakh national flags under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign.

On Tuesday, the district administration organised Tiranga Yatra all over the district.

"Ahead of the Independence Day celebration, yesterday, Tiranga Yatra was organised all over the district during which a 1508-metre-long flag was unfurled by the children. In the next 2-3 days, we will culminate our 'Har Ghar Tiranga' program," Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh told ANI.

"We have also distributed 1 lakh Tiranga to our officials. I would like to request that everyone join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative and hoist the flag at their house," he added.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with his wife Sonal Shah, hoisted the tricolour at their residence in Delhi's Krishna Menon Marg, participating in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign' which is being carried out across the country ahead of Independence Day.

The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, on August 11, announced the 4th edition of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to inspire citizens across the nation to bring the Indian National Flag, the Tiranga, into their homes and hearts.

The campaign, carried out across the country, has become a people's movement, with over 5 lakh young people registering in the fourth year of the campaign, according to a statement from the Ministry of Culture. (ANI)

