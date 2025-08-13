Hyderabad, August 13: Actress Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case relating to the promotion of illegal betting apps. Lakshmi, who is also a producer, reached ED's regional office in Basheerbagh around 10.30 a.m. The ED officials are likely to question her about endorsement for betting apps, the contracts she signed and the remuneration she received. The Central agency may record statements and gather details with regard to financial transactions. Manchu Lakshmi is the fourth actor to appear before the ED in this case.

Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati have already appeared before the Central agency. These actors were questioned for 4-5 hours each. Rana Daggubati was questioned for nearly four hours on Monday. The ED last month summoned actors Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi in the case. Online Betting App Scam: ED Quizzes Actor Rana Daggubati for 4 Hours in Alleged Betting Games Promotion Case.

Prakash Raj appeared on July 30 while Vijaya Deverakonda was questioned on August 6. The four actors were among 29 celebrities booked by the ED on July 10 for allegedly endorsing illegal betting apps. The central agency filed an ECIR against 29 actors, influencers, and YouTubers for allegedly promoting illegal betting platforms, in violation of the Public Gambling Act, 1867.

The probe, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, is based on five FIRs filed in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In March this year, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj and others were booked by Cyberabad police for allegedly promoting betting apps. Betting App Case: Tollywood Actor Vijay Deverakonda Appears Before ED, Says ‘I Just Endorsed Gaming App’.

Rana Daggubati and Vijay Devarakonda stated that they endorsed only legally permitted online skill-based games. After the questioning by the ED on August 6, Vijay Deverakonda claimed that he was summoned for questioning about the gaming app, which he had endorsed.

The actor maintained that he endorsed a gaming app as gaming apps are legal, recognised by the government and licensed as a business. He furnished details like account, company and financial transactions. Prakash Raj had told the ED officials on July 30 that he did not take any payment for an endorsement he had done in the past.

The officials took details about the advertisement he had done for a betting app in 2016. Prakash Raj said he told the ED officials that he did not take any payments, as his conscience did not allow him to take it. He reiterated that he did only one advertisement for a gaming app, but later realised that he should not have done it.

