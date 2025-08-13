Patna, August 13: Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday reiterated that he may boycott the upcoming state elections, accusing the Election Commission of large-scale irregularities. Tejashwi announced that from August 17, he will join the “Vote Rights Yatra” with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during which they will meet the public and discuss the issue.

“After the yatra, we will seriously consider whether to participate in the Assembly elections or not. When the Election Commission has already decided everything, it can also be considered that we do not participate,” he said. Bihar SIR Row: Tejashwi Yadav Claims Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha Has 2 EPIC Numbers, Demands Election Commission Conduct ‘Transparent’ Investigation Into Matter (Watch Video).

Tejashwi Yadav Again Threatens Bihar Election ‘Boycott’

Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "...We want to say that the Election Commission is only supporting BJP people and reducing the votes of the opposition. BJP members are not just given one but two EPIC numbers, even assigned to different booths" pic.twitter.com/hcG515ItCX — IANS (@ians_india) August 13, 2025

He alleged that the Commission is “robbing votes” at the behest of the BJP. Citing examples, he claimed that Muzaffarpur Mayor and senior BJP leader Nirmala Devi’s name appears in two separate voter lists within the same constituency, with two different EPIC cards and mismatched ages. He further alleged that her two brothers-in-law also hold duplicate registrations with separate IDs.

Tejashwi Yadav also pointed out that two EPIC numbers of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha were raised by the RJD, and only then did the Election Commission serve notice to him. “More interestingly, Sinha’s name appeared in two districts, and according to my knowledge, the district administration of only one district has served notice to him,” Yadav said. Tejashwi Yadav’s Dual Voter ID Row: Election Commission Sends Reminder to RJD Leader, Urges Him to Respond by August 8 Regarding Alleged Dual EPIC Matter.

Tejashwi also claimed that the BJP’s Bihar in-charge Bhikhu Bhai Dalsania is registered in Bihar’s voter list despite being from Gujarat. “Last time in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, he voted in Gujarat, removed his name from there, and now he will vote in Patna. After elections, he might again get his name removed here and vote in Gujarat,” Tejashwi charged.

The RJD leader alleged serious irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, claiming the BJP has been rendered “speechless” as revelations emerge. He criticised the Election Commission for not holding a press conference on the matter and vowed to expose flaws in the SIR process.

“Earlier, the BJP used agencies like the ED and CBI; now it is using the Election Commission,” Tejashwi said. Recalling the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Yadav alleged that he lost by 12,000 votes in one seat and that his party was deliberately made to lose 10 seats. “This is all a game of vote theft,” he claimed. With the Assembly elections just months away, the voter list controversy is emerging as a flashpoint between the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2025 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).