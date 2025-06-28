Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] June 28 (ANI): Security forces continued their massive search operation for the third consecutive day on Saturday in the dense forests of Kuru Nallah, Bihali area of Basantgarh, where three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists remained trapped.

The cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched after a senior JeM commander was killed earlier this week in an initial face-off with the forces.

The operation was intensified with aerial surveillance and the deployment of special units, as security forces tightened the noose around the forest terrain. Officials said all escape routes had been sealed off in the area.

According to sources, the trapped terrorists belonged to a recently infiltrated JeM group, and the killed commander had been wanted for multiple terror operations in the region. "The region is under intense watch, with several layers of security to prevent escape," the officials said.

Security agencies confirmed that precision-based strategies were used to neutralise the threat with minimal collateral damage. Drones and other advanced surveillance tools were deployed to track movements in the rugged terrain.

This extended encounter followed a series of terror-related incidents in Basantgarh, which has seen a rise in terrorist activity in the past year.

In September 2024, two JeM terrorists were gunned down in the region. In August 2024, a CRPF inspector was martyred in an encounter at Dudu. The Sang police post was targeted by terrorists in July 2024, further escalating tensions in the region.

One of the deadliest confrontations occurred on April 24 this year, in the same belt, when Havaldar Jhantu Ali Sheikh of the Elite Special Forces was martyred during a fierce operation against terrorists.

As the search continues, the area remains on high alert, with drones and surveillance equipment being used to track terrorist movements. Further updates are awaited as the operation progresses. (ANI)

